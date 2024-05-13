Fourth Qatar Economic Forum To Kick Off Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the fourth edition of Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), Powered by Bloomberg, will kick off on Tuesday.

Convened under the theme: "A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty", the event brings together over 1000 business leaders from various territories around the globe.

The QEF will be held from May 14 to 16 at Katara Towers: Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha hotels. Its discussions will revolve around a myriad of key fields, primarily the political geography, globalization and trade, energy transition, technological innovation, business and investment projections, sports, and entertainment.

The three-day forum will feature the participation of more than 100 CEOs and decision makers in the areas of finance, economics, investment, technology, energy, education, sports, and climate to discuss foremost regional and global issues dominating the talks of the global boards of directors and financial markets.

QEF will feature panel discussions with the engagement of over 70 speakers in 12 two-phase sub-sessions, along with a variety of events at the main halls.

The program of the sub-sessions comprises a combination of panel discussions and meetings with leaders of the public and private sectors who are set to tackle a range of topics, foremost of which are investment in the emerging markets, reorienting international trade, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others.

Additionally, over 22 memoranda of understanding covering trade and government fields are poised to be signed on the margins of the QEF.