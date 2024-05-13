(MENAFN- Baystreet) Redwire Gains on News

Aramark Setting its Next Competition in Toronto

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) , a global leader in food services and facilities management, announced today that it is holding its Aramark International Chefs' Cup 2024 in the vibrant city of Toronto from June 11 to 13, at Cirillo's Culinary Academy.

The Aramark International Chefs' Cup is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of culinary excellence. Bringing together the Chef of the Year winners-Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Chile, China, Korea, Germany, Czechia, Spain, and Belgium-this event matches up the best of the best that Aramark has to offer. These talented chefs will demonstrate their skills, creativity, and passion for gastronomy.

“The International Chef's Cup is a showcase of our worldwide culinary talent,” said Carl Mittleman, COO of Aramark International.“Every chef involved has advanced to this level by competing to be the best in their respective countries, and I look forward to supporting them all in Toronto.”

The competition is based on creativity and the use of local ingredients. Each participating chef will prepare a full-course dinner for four. The menu requirements include a plant-based starter, a main dish, and a dessert. But there's a twist: all ingredients must be sourced from a specially curated basket, promoting local produce and sustainable practices.

ARMK shares tacked on 16 cents to $33.45.









