India is currently in the midst of what can be rightly described as a historic election. With nearly one billion eligible voters, the sheer scale of this democratic exercise is mind-boggling. As the fourth phase of the seven-phase election unfolds, the rhetoric surrounding the campaigns has become more intense, reflecting the deep economic disparities and religious divisions within the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a rare third term, is facing a formidable challenge from a diverse alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties, including the main rival Congress. The contest between Modi's BJP and the opposition INDIA Alliance is not just about political power; it's about the direction India will take in the coming years.

The BJP's campaign, which initially focused on Modi's economic achievements, has taken a different turn. The PM has shifted his focus to accusing the Congress of favoring Muslims over other disadvantaged groups. His rhetoric, accusing the Congress of planning to redistribute wealth from Hindus to Muslims, has intensified the already existing religious tensions in the country.

However, the PM's narrative has been met with skepticism. Many analysts doubt whether the BJP can secure the landslide victory predicted by opinion polls. The lower turnout in the initial phases of the election has prompted Modi to change his campaign strategy. He has moved away from discussing his economic record to focus more on identity politics.

The opposition, on the other hand, is focusing on issues such as unemployment, price rises, and wealth inequality. Congress, in particular, is advocating for better representation and welfare programs for poor and disadvantaged groups. They argue that wealth inequality has worsened during Modi's tenure, a claim the government vehemently denies.

The election is not just about politics; it's about India. However, it is essential to remember that India's strength lies in its diversity, and any attempt to divide the country along religious lines is detrimental to its democratic fabric. Moreover, this election also holds significance for the troubled region of Kashmir. Srinagar, the main city in the Kashmir Valley which voted for the first time since the Modi government's decision to remove the region's semi-autonomous status in 2019.



As India votes, it is crucial for all citizens to participate actively in the democratic process. The outcome of this election will shape the future of the country for years to come. Regardless of political affiliations, it is imperative for all parties to respect the democratic values and ensure a free and fair electoral process.

In the end, what matters most is not which party wins, but how the democratic principles are upheld throughout the election process. India's democracy is its greatest strength, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect and preserve it.