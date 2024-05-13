Israeli Settlers Spark Violence: Homes Burned, Vehicles Torched In Nablus Region

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus / PNN/

Extremist settlers have carried out acts of vandalism and assaults on Palestinian civilians and their properties in villages in the governorates of Ramallah and Nablus, with their most dangerous actions being the arson of homes and vehicles.

According to journalistic sources and eyewitnesses, extremist settlers set fire to a house in the village of Douma, south of Nablus, early on Sunday.

Local sources reported that a number of settlers stormed the outskirts of the village and set fire to a house, as well as vandalizing one of the homes with racist slogans.

Local residents confronted the settlers and successfully extinguished the fire through cooperation among themselves. In Ramallah, local sources reported that extremist settlers smashed windows of a house and damaged a vehicle after an attack on the outskirts of the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah. Extremist settlers had also set fire to agricultural lands belonging to Palestinian citizens in the village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, yesterday.

In a separate incident, settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, attacked the entrance to the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers assaulted the town's entrance, prompting residents to confront them, resulting in clashes. The Israeli forces then stormed the town, firing tear gas and rubber-coated metal bullets, with no reported injuries.

Early Monday morning, settlers attacked a house and set a vehicle on fire in the village of Jalud, southeast of Nablus.

Local sources reported that a group of extremist settlers attacked the village of Jalud, throwing stones at one of the houses and burning a vehicle before being repelled by the residents, who forced them out of the village.

In a related development, settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, attacked the entrance to the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, yesterday evening.

Local sources indicated that dozens of settlers assaulted the entrance of the town, prompting residents to resist, resulting in clashes. It was reported that Israeli forces then invaded the town, firing tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets, with no injuries reported.