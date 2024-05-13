Less Than Two Days Before GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Final days to register for Azercell-hosted M360Eurasia 2024

The GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference begins in Baku on May 15,promising two days packed with valuable insights and engagingdiscussions. Supported by the Ministry of Digital Development andTransport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sponsored by“AzercellTelecom” LLC, this event is set to explore the key topics drivingtoday's digital landscape.

Attendees can expect engaging sessions featuring regional andinternational industry leaders, regulatory figures, and experts,all coming together to spotlight the collaborative efforts requiredfor digital transformation across the region and beyond.

Discussions will cover a range of such crucial subjects as theimpact of AI across sectors, Industry Digitization, Cyber Security,Green Tech, Future-ready networks, and more. A dedicated session onDigital DNA will focus on the skills and capabilities necessary forsuccess in a digital-first era, adapting to the continuouslyevolving labor market of today.

Anticipating COP29, which will also be hosted in Azerbaijan inNovember this year, the event will underscore its commitment to theESG agenda, emphasizing the convergence of digitalization andclimate action. Global telecom leaders will share key insights,demonstrating how digital innovation can foster environmentalresponsibility.

It is worth mentioning that this year's event features speakersfrom the top management of international companies such asMicrosoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, World Bank, e&International, Beeline, Vodafone Group, Turkcell, East Telecom, andothers.

Secure your spot now by registering on the GSMA M360 Eurasia Registration Page. Don't missout on the chance to be part of shaping tomorrow's discussions atthe JW Marriott Absheron Baku!