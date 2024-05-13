Manjummel Boys to Premalu-8 popular Malayalam movies of 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With its most recent releases, the Malayalam cinema industry is on the verge of grossing around Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, marking a historic triumph. Between January and April, the sector earned a staggering Rs 985 crore. It

is expected

to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark with upcoming blockbusters like Turbo and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

Here are the eight films that helped Malayalam cinema earn above Rs 1,000 crore.

Here are the eight films that helped Malayalam cinema earn above Rs 1,000 crore.

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler stars Jayaram, Jagadish, and others in key roles. Around Rs 40.53 crore was generated globally.

Darwin Kuriakose's debut film, Anweshippin Kandethum (February 9, 2024), stars Tovino Thomas, Siddique, and others. It grossed Rs 40 crore globally.

Vineeth Sreenivasan's film features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others. Its global gross of Rs 81.88 crore places it among the Top 5 2024 Highest Grossers.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam starred Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and others. This film grossed Rs 58.96 crore globally, including Indian and international earnings.

Girish AD directed and authored the script with Kiran Josey. Starring Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, and others, it grossed Rs 136 crore globally. Disney+Hotstar streams it.

Blessy directed This Malayalam film based on Benyamin's novel Aadujeevitham. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kr Gokul, Amala Paul & Shobha Mohan. Over Rs 155 crore has been raised.



Jithu Madhavan wrote and directed the film, which stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, and others. Sources said it has earned Rs 151.95 crore and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Wrote and directed by Chidambaram, it stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, and others. It's streaming on Disney+Hotstar after earning over Rs 250 crore.