Kuwaiti Official Stresses Importance Of Gulf Housing Week In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 13 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti official at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) stressed on Monday the importance of participating in the 2nd edition of Gulf Housing Week (GHW) held in Doha, Qatar.

Deputy Director General for Planning at (PAHW) Engineer Nasser Khuraibet said in a statement to KUNA that he participated with several experts in a panel discussion on planning and designing smart residential communities.

He presented during the discussion Kuwaiti residential projects that PAHW carries out, pointing out that the Authority includes not only housing units but all public buildings and infrastructure works such as those in the cities of Al-Mutlaa, south Sabah Al-Ahmad and south Saad Al-Abdullah.

He added that the Authority will participate in the meeting of ministers concerned with housing affairs for the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries due in Doha next Thursday.

The Second GHW, organized by the Qatari Ministry of Social Development and Family in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, began on Monday and continues until May 16. (end)

