(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 12 May 2024: With preparations officially finalised ahead of Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024, Professional Communication Corporation - Nedaa is set to assume its influential role and responsibility as Host Operator at the leading global critical communications conference and exhibition, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 May under the theme ‘Securing society and industry – Connection is the lifeline’.

Ahead of its highly anticipated return, Nedaa has detailed the full extent of its involvement as Host Operator in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The Government of Dubai’s sole and exclusive security network provider has made a series of exciting announcements surrounding its pavilion, partners, and service provision.

His Excellency (H.E.) Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chief Executive Officer, Needa, said: "As the Host Operator at CCW 2024, Nedaa is incredbly excited to lend its expertise, resources, and support to usher in a vibrant new era in critical communications. In today's world, the importance of societal and industrial security is more crucial than ever. This is why we are committed not only to advancing security and connectivity but also fostering an environment where innovation flourishes. The latest illustration of this commitment will be on full display at this year’s editon of CCW – and we are immensely proud and privileged to support our partners as they unveil their latest technological achievements. Together, we will help the stage for a future where critical communications empower safer, more resilient and advanced companies, communities, and sectors like never before.”

Needa has confirmed Airbus Public Safety and Security, Crosscall, Huawei Technologies, and Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions as its event partners – with each exhibiting their latest technologies and innovations within Nedaa’s exclusive pavilion. In turn, Nedaa will play an instrumental part in these organisations’ interaction and engagement with audiences by showcasing their respective applications, products, and solutions on Nedaa 4G and mission-critical networks.

In partnership with Nedaa, Airbus will showcase Agnet Turnaround, a new smart and secure collaborative platform to address and overcome air transportation industry challenges. Tailored specifically for airport





infrastructures, this innovative solution is set to revolutionize operations at facilities worldwide via cutting-edge technology, automated reporting, and improved transparency.

Within the Nedaa pavilion, Crosscall will also exhibit its complete critical communications MCPTT portfolio, showcasing the quality of its MCx devices and their practical application in the public safety domain. Crosscall will introduce a fresh perspective with devices that merge robustness with aesthetic appeal, effectively

Elsewhere in the Nedaa pavilion, Huawei Technologies will unveil eCommand, a map-based emergency command information system designed to provide command centres with daily communication dispatch and urban emergency incident handling capabilities. The system integrates a series of features to meet the various needs of emergency management work – supporting multiple voice and video communication methods by enabling real-time communication and coordination between command centres and emergency personnel.





