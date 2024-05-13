Srinagar Records Historic Voter Turnout, Highest Since 1989

“I am glad to announce that Srinagar parliamentary constituency today recorded the highest ever voting percentage of over 38 per cent. This is the highest figure since the eruption of militancy in 1989,” Pole said addressing a press conference. He added that the figure was likely to go up as data was pouring in from districts. The official app of the J&K administration also confirmed the voting percentage of 38.3 per cent in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency at 10 pm.

Pole said that there was a great enthusiasm among the voters and the polling took place in a peaceful atmosphere.“There was no polling station that witnessed zero per cent polling. No law-and-order incident was reported anywhere,” he said, adding that not even a single polling booth witnessed zero percent polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency.

“People voted in large numbers here. We are thankful to each and every person involved in making this democratic process a success,” said Pole.

As per the data provided, the polling percentage until 5 P.M. stood at 36 percent, marking the second-highest turnout since 1989. The figures for previous years were shared as follows –

2019: 14.43%;

2014: 25.86%;

2009: 25.55%;

2004: 18.57%;

1999: 11.93%;

1998: 30.06% and

1996: 40.94%

Highlighting the logistics involved, Pole mentioned that there were 2135 polling stations across 18 assembly segments. Over 8500 civil employees, along with police and CRPF personnel, double that number, worked tirelessly over the past two days to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

“We had special arrangements in place for females and aged persons, with every polling station under CCTV surveillance,” he added.

Regarding youth participation, Pole stated that there were 2 lakh registered youth voters, and 26 special polling stations were set up for migrants, with over 6,000 migrant voters casting their ballots, contributing to a tentative poll percentage of 36 percent among migrant voters.

Pole also addressed preventive measures, emphasizing the overall peaceful conduct of the polls.“Preventive measures were taken only in cases where individuals had a criminal background or anti-national history, ensuring that polling stations remained incident-free,” he clarified.

Pole added that Srinagar recorded the lowest EVM replacement rate at 0.1 percent, while Jammu reported the highest at 3 percent. To query about absence of boycott calls, Pole said that people have realised the benefits of using the ballot and the futility of boycott.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-u-din Bhat said that for the first time in three decades, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat witnessed brisk polling and festival atmosphere.“Even children could be seen playing in the premises of polling booths,” he said, adding that not a single polling station recorded zero voting.

LG Manoj Sinha congratulates people for high voter turnout: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on the high voter turnout in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency today. In a tweet, the Lt Governor said:“Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling. It is heartening to see the huge surge in voting percentage in the biggest festival of democracy. I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of electors and hope to see historic turnout.“in the next two phases. I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride”.

