4 Killed, 60 Injured As Billboard Collapses After Dust Storm, Rains Hit India's Mumbai

New Delhi: At least four people were killed and 60 others injured after a huge iron billboard collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai amid gusty winds and rains that hit the city Monday evening, local media reports said.

The incident took place in Ghatkopar area of the city.

Reports said many people are still feared under the 100-foot tall billboard that collapsed on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction, trapping vehicles and people.

Authorities have rushed a team of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Officials said rescuers have brought in cranes and gas cutters to cut the iron scaffolding and bring out the holed-up people.

"In an unfortunate incident today, a huge hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump here and many vehicles under it were trapped. Many people were brought out and some deaths have also been reported, " Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told media, adding that a high-level inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Officials said so far 47 people have been rescued and the injured are being treated at Rajawadi Hospital.

In a separate incident, a scaffolding collapsed in Wadala area, leaving several people injured.

Several incidents of uprooting of trees and billboards resulting in injuring people have been reported from across the city.

These incidents coupled with waterlogging due to rains have resulted in disruption of traffic.

Officials said landing and takeoff operations at the Mumbai airport were temporarily suspended in the wake of the dust storm.

The airport authority said in an update that the operations resumed at 503 p.m. local time and it witnessed 15 flight diversions during the storm.

Train services were also affected due to heavy rains accompanied by strong wind speed.

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a billboard landed on the overhead wire due to strong winds.