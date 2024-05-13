Japan Send Indonesia A $900 Million Loan For The Construction Of A Subway In Jakarta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government will provide a loan of up to 140.7billion yen (about $900 million) for the construction of a secondsubway line in Jakarta as part of a project to develop theIndonesian capital's transport system, Azernews reports.

A new 84 km long East-West branch line will be built usingJapanese technology. The work will take place in two stages. Thefirst one is planned to be carried out from 2026 to 2031, duringthis period it is necessary to lay about 24.5 km of railwaytracks.

The first section of the North-South subway line in Jakarta wascommissioned in 2019. Its construction was also carried out withthe involvement of Japanese financing and technology.

Japan regularly provides assistance to Southeast Asian countriesin the development of transport systems. A few years ago, Tokyoprovided the Philippines with a loan and equipment for tunneling aspart of the construction of the first metro line in Manila.