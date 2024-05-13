Sushil Kumar Modi, Bjps' Strongman In Bihar, No More: A Profile

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. He was 72-years-old. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar was battling with cancer. Modi, a lifelong member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was born on 5 January 1952. He attended Patna Science College and graduated with B.Sc. (Hons) Botany degree in 1973. He left his M.Sc degree to join the social movement started by Jai Prakash Narayan's political career started as a student activist at Patna University. He became the general secretary of the Patna University Students' Union in 1973. He was arrested five times during JP Movement and the Emergency. And remained in jail for 19 months Read | BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi battling cancer for past 6 months, says 'will not be part of Lok Sabha elections'Over his three-decade-long political career, Sushil Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC, and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.

Sushil Modi entered active politics in 1990 and successfully contested the Patna Central Assembly. He was re-elected in 1995 and 2000. In 1990, he was made the Chief Whip of the BJP Bihar Legislature Party. In 2004, he was elected from the Bhagalpur constituency and became a member of Parliament. However, in 2005, he resigned from the Lok Sabha and took over as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. He was given the Finance Portfolio along with other departments. After the NDA victory in 2010 Bihar elections, he continued to be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Read |

Sushil Kumar Modi dies: PM Modi condoles 'untimely demise'; Amit Shah says void in Bihar politics cannot be filledModi, who is credited for unearthing the fodder scam in Bihar through his PIL, was the main player behind the fall of the JDU-RJD Grand Alliance. Modi served as deputy to Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for approximately 11 years 8 December 2020, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar to fill the vacant seat after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan April 2024, Modi announced that he won't be able to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 due to his ongoing battle with cancer a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote,“I have been battling cancer for the past six months. I felt that it was time to tell people about it. I will not be able to do anything during the Lok Sabha elections. I have told the Prime Minister everything.\"Over his three-decade-long political career, Modi played a pivotal role in shaping Bihar's political environment and has made substantial contributions to the state's political arena.



