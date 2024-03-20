Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Commercial Greenhouse Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global commercial greenhouse market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market:

The global commercial greenhouse market size reached US$ 35.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A commercial greenhouse is a professionally constructed and managed facility designed for the large-scale production of plants, including fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants. These greenhouses are engineered to create optimal growing conditions, enabling year-round cultivation regardless of external weather conditions. By controlling factors such as temperature, light, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels, commercial greenhouses ensure optimal plant growth and increased yield, which is crucial for meeting the demands of food supply and horticultural markets.

The use of technology is a defining feature of these greenhouses, with innovations, including computerized environmental controls, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, and automated shading installations enhancing efficiency and productivity. Commercial greenhouses offer several advantages over traditional farming, including the ability to produce food in controlled environments, leading to higher-quality crops that can be grown irrespective of seasonal constraints.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends:

The rising global demand for food is due to the growing world population and urbanization. Commercial greenhouses offer a viable solution by enabling year-round production of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and other plants, regardless of external weather conditions, thus significantly increasing yield and efficiency. Technological advancements are supporting the market.

Innovations in greenhouse technology, including climate control systems, LED grow lights, and automated irrigation and fertilization systems, have greatly enhanced the efficiency and productivity of commercial greenhouses. With increasing awareness of the environmental impacts of traditional farming and long-distance food transportation, there is a growing preference for locally grown produce. Furthermore, the commercial greenhouse market is bolstered by the increasing investment in research and development of new greenhouse technologies and crop varieties.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Industry are Given Below:



Richel Group SA

Certhon

Argus Control System Ltd

Logiqs

Lumigrow

Keder Greenhouse

Agra Tech Inc

Hort Americas Heliospectra AB



Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:



Free-standing Greenhouses Gutter-connected Greenhouses



Market Breakup by Material Used:



Glass Green House



Horticulture Glass

Others Greenhouse Glass

Plastic Green House



Polyethylene



Polycarbonate Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Market Breakup by Technology:



Heating System

Cooling System Others



Market Breakup by Crop:



Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

