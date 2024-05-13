City Must Win At Spurs Or Arsenal Will Be Champions, Says Guardiola

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 5:38 PM

Manchester City have lost all four Premier League matches they have played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but the defending champions must change that when they visit the North London side on Tuesday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Second with 85 points from 36 matches, City are one point behind Arsenal who have played an extra game. A win at Spurs would give City the advantage going into the league's final weekend as they seek a record fourth title in a row.

"If we don't win we aren't going to win the Premier League, so this is what we have to do," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

"It's always so demanding to play there, especially this season. They are so aggressive. At Anfield they are losing 4-0 but they continue to stick to what they believe."

City got their first win at Spurs' new stadium in an FA Cup tie in January, ending a five-match losing streak at the venue.

"We know what we are playing for," Guardiola said. "We know how difficult it is to be in this position again but we have something unique in front of us."

Guardiola's side have won their last seven Premier League matches, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.

"Consistency has been there and that's the reality ... I push my players and they push me," the manager said.

"We are trying to do something special so we have to do that this time. This is the time to do it otherwise Arsenal will be champions."

