MSMEDA Equips Project Owners For Export Through Free Training Programme

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) is offering free training to project owners to prepare them for exporting their products.

The“Step Towards Export” programme, implemented in collaboration with the Foreign Trade Training Center (FTTC) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, aims to equip project owners, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors, with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of global markets.

“MSMEDA is committed to activating various forms of cooperation with international and local development partners to provide the necessary services for the growth of the medium and small projects sector in Egypt,” said Bassel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA. He emphasized the agency's focus on industrial and agricultural projects due to their potential to create job opportunities and contribute to the Egyptian economy.

The“Step Towards Export” programme provides training on export mechanisms, conditions, and standards for global markets. It also assists project owners in developing their products to meet international demands. The courses are conducted by experts and consultants specializing in the field of export.

MSMEDA nominates clients with promising potential and distinctive products for the free training programme. Dozens of project owners have already participated in courses held in Alexandria and Port Said. The programme is set to expand to the Tenth of Ramadan City and the governorates of Sohag, Beheira, Minya, and Dakahlia.

Project owners who complete the training programme are eligible to apply for financing from MSMEDA to expand their projects and increase production to meet export requirements. This initiative aligns with the political leadership's directives to expand financing and support for small and medium enterprises, opening up new marketing outlets abroad.

Interested project owners can apply for the programme through MSMEDA branches in their respective governorates.