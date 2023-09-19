Binali Yildirimngratulates Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party,
former Prime Minister of Turkiye, Binali Yildirim congratulated
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the
liberation of Baku from occupation, Azernews reports.
He wrote about this on the social network X .
“Congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the liberation of
the capital of Azerbaijan, the beautiful city of Baku, from
occupation,” the publication says.
Letnote that today marks 105 years since the liberation of
Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik forces. On September 15, 1918,
Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers, having liberated the city from
the Bolshevik-Dashnak junta, wrote a gloripage in the history
of our country.
