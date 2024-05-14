Oil prices see stability amid prospects of long-term U.S. interest rate stability, supportive Chinese data

(MENAFN) Following a recent dip of approximately USD1 per barrel in the preceding session, oil prices exhibited stability in trading yesterday, with indications emerging that US monetary policymakers are inclined towards maintaining higher interest rates for an extended duration. Brent crude futures saw a modest uptick of 21 cents, reaching USD83 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures experienced a gain of 27 cents, settling at USD78.53.



Market analysts anticipate that the US Central Bank will opt to retain interest rates at their current levels for an extended period, a decision expected to bolster the strength of the dollar. This strengthening of the dollar poses a challenge for investors holding currencies other than the US dollar, as it increases the cost of oil denominated in USD.



The weekend release of Chinese data provided further impetus to oil prices, as consumer prices in China demonstrated a third consecutive month of increase in April, signaling an uptick in domestic demand. However, producer prices in China continued their decline, albeit at a slower rate, which is interpreted as a positive indication for the global economy.



Moreover, oil prices received additional support from market expectations surrounding the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as "OPEC+." It is anticipated that these oil-producing nations will extend production cuts into the second half of the year, further bolstering oil prices amidst ongoing efforts to stabilize the global oil market.

