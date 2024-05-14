‘This Is The Right Time’: Rob Key On James Anderson's Test Retirement At Lord's

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Rob Key feels that veteran pacer James Anderson's decision to draw a curtain on his Test career came at the 'right time' for the country.

Last week, Anderson announced that the first Test against West Indies at Lord's, starting on July 10, will be his final red-ball game for the country. The 41-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket as a pacer with 700 scalps in 187 matches.

Key, a former England batter, was part of the discussion panel along with head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes that led to the pacer's retirement.

"We said, 'We think it's time for us to move on, that we have to start looking towards the future'. This is the right decision and this is the right time. Hopefully, he gets a fantastic end at Lord's," Key told the Test Match Special County Cricket podcast.

Key said that the discussion with Anderson lasted for one and a half-hour and the pacer was not 'expecting' it would lead end of his red-ball future.

"When we made the decision and thought we needed to meet Jimmy to discuss the future, Brendon concluded that the right thing to do was to fly over to England," said Key.

"We had a conversation for about an hour and a half, which Baz led. I don't think Jimmy was expecting it, but I don't think it was completely unexpected. We felt it was right that Jimmy and the public had the opportunity to say goodbye. We didn't impress upon him that he needed to make the decision there and then. Not so long ago he decided the Lord's game would be his last," he added.

In the absence of two stalwart England pacers -- Anderson and Stuart Broad, Key sees it as the door for youngsters to grab a spot.

"People need the opportunity to learn to bowl with the new ball, to go through a day's worth of Test cricket and back it up the next day. Now is the time for people to start learning that," he said.

After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, England will host the West Indies for a three-Test series, with matches scheduled at the Lord's, Nottingham and Birmingham, respectively.