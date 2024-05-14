Farah Khan Red Flags Mounting Entourage Cost Of Actors, Says It Burdens Producers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Director-choreographer Farah Khan, who is known for 'Main Hoon Na', 'Happy New Year' and 'Om Shanti Om', isn't very pleased with those stars who add to the woes of the producer with mounting costs.

Farah recently appeared on Twin Encounter's latest episode on Chinki Minki's YouTube channel and spoke about the positive changes that she would like to see in the Hindi film industry.

She said that the entourage costs of some actors are piling up and they burden the producers. This could affect the work which gets reflected on the screen.

She said:“I think bahut zyada entourage cost ho gaya hai. Ek actress 9 jan saath mein leke aate hain. Ek actor 8 jan leke aata hai. That is a waste of resources. Woh film mein dikhta nahi hai, wo cost (An actress brings 9 people, an actor gets 8 people. That does not show on the film)”.

She added,“I think that needs to be controlled a bit. Producers pe bahut bhari padta hai (It weighs down on the producers).”