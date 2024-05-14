Copper up on expectations of China stimulus – Saxo Bank MENA

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Key Points:



- Commodities: Copper up on expectations of China stimulus

- Equities: Meme stock frenzy returned, Tencent and Alibaba earnings in focus

- FX: USDJPY above 156 despite higher Japanese yields

- Economic data: Fed Chair Powell, US PPI, Australia budget



Commodities: U.S. WTI crude oil futures closed above $79 per barrel, while Brent crude rose above $83 per barrel. Front Month Natural Gas for June delivery saw a gain of more than 5%, reaching above $2.38 per million British thermal units today (rose 19% MTD). Gold prices dropped due to profit-taking ahead of the PPI inflation data tonight after reaching its highest level since April 22 on Friday. Copper futures rose above $4.71 per pound, reaching their highest level in two years, and remained above the $10,000 per tonne mark. This was driven by optimistic long-term demand and limited supply, raising concerns about potential shortages in the near future. Cocoa futures pulled back to approximately $8,400 per tonne, dropping from a weekly high of $9,300 reached on May 10th and reversing a significant portion of the 9% increase observed last week.



Equities: US Equities showed no clear direction even though 280 stocks closed lower and industrials and financials were the worst performing sectors as the latest from the New York Fed signalled inflation expectations ramping up to a 3.3% outlook, marking a high not seen since last autumn. The S&P 500 Index closed nearly flat, with most sectors ending in negative territory and industrials taking the biggest hit. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 Index rose marginally by 0.2%, thanks to advances in Apple and Tesla, which bolstered the index. The main focus is on meme stocks like GameStop and AMC, which are making big moves with huge volume as GameStop experienced a dramatic 74% surge, marking its largest single-day increase since 2021. This notable rise spurred a wave of gains among other meme stocks, such as AMC Entertainment, amid rumours of a social media comeback by a prominent stock promoter during the previous meme-stock surge.



In the earnings arena, Tencent and Alibaba are slated to disclose their quarterly financial results later today, following the close of the Hong Kong market.



FX: The USD started the week on the back foot, with the DXY index slipping lower to test the 105 handle before recouping some of the losses. Focus today will be on Fed Chair Powell’s speech, although he is unlikely to change the rhetoric ahead of the April inflation print due on Wednesday. Cable took out the 200DMA at 1.2541 to reach a high of 1.2569, and the labour data will be on watch today, along with comments from BOE Chief Economist Pill. Any weakness could prompt dovish repricing, but GBP remains a bigger play on dollar and equity risk sentiment. EURUSD also tested its 200DMA at 1.0790 after it reversed from highs of 1.0807. In a curious move, USDJPY broke above 156 again for the first time since the intervention two weeks back, despite BOJ tweaking its bond buying yesterday, which helped to push up Japanese yields despite dollar weakness. AUDUSD reversed gains to 0.6629 with eyes on Australia’s budget announcement later today and the likely China tariffs from the Biden administration. Immediate support at 100DMA around 0.6571.



Macro



Fed Vice-Chair Jefferson said that the economy has made much progress and inflation has retreated, reiterating the central bank’s sticky dovish bent. He noted that the labour market is resilient and the economy is in a solid position, so it may be important to look for further signs of inflation abating and keep policy restrictive until then.

The NY Fed survey showed a pickup in 1-year inflation expectations to 3.3% after hovering around 3% in the last four months. Anticipated home price growth was also higher. The focus is on the US CPI release on Wednesday, which will be a make-or-break release for the Fed and guide its next policy move. We discussed the outlook for US inflation and what it can mean for markets in the Macro podcast for this week.

Japan’s April PPI came in at 0.9% YoY, a notch higher than 0.8% expected. On the MoM basis, PPI was as expected at 0.3%, higher than last month’s 0.2%



MENAFN14052024003538015229ID1108210092