(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian forces initiated a military operation in the northern area of Ukraine's Kharkov Region during the late hours of May 10. As combat intensifies, the situation remains fluid, but initial assessments offer insights into the evolving dynamics on the ground.



Reports indicate active engagement between Russian troops and Ukrainian forces along both front and rear lines in the border region. Key military installations and infrastructure utilized by Kiev's forces have come under fire, with strikes occurring at distances ranging from 10 to 50 kilometers.



The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the capture of several settlements, including Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya, and Strelechya, underscoring the strategic advancements made by units of the Northern Group of Forces within Kharkov Region.



According to Ukrainian sources, the offensive appears to be unfolding along two primary axes: one targeting the vicinity of Volchansk, a stronghold from which Belgorod was previously targeted, and another near the village of Liptsy, directed towards Kharkov.



Preliminary reports also suggest Russian troop movements near settlements such as Strelechya, Glubokoye, and Lukyantsy, located approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Kharkov, although official confirmation is pending.



Notably, the Russian military has employed high-precision FAB-250/500 air-dropped bombs extensively, targeting Ukrainian military assets. In a demonstration of advanced warfare capabilities, Lancet drones equipped with thermal imaging technology have been utilized to strike targeted equipment, including multiple rocket launchers and Buk surface-to-air missile systems modified to deploy Western AIM-7/RIM-7 anti-aircraft missiles.



The unfolding offensive underscores the evolving complexities of the conflict in Ukraine, with both sides engaged in tactical maneuvers and strategic advancements. As the situation develops, close monitoring and analysis are imperative to understand the shifting dynamics and implications for regional stability.

