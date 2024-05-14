Sealing Coatings Market Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sealing Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Sealing Coatings Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Sealing Coatings Market?
The sealing coatings market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.
What are Sealing Coatings?
Sealing coatings are substances applied to surfaces to form a protective layer that guards against moisture, chemicals, corrosion, and other environmental factors. They are utilized on various surfaces like concrete, metal, and wood to prevent harm and prolong the lifespan of the substrate. Commonly used in construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, these coatings enhance durability and preserve the aesthetic appeal of surfaces.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Sealing Coatings industry?
The sealing coatings market growth is driven by various factors. The sealing coatings market is experiencing consistent growth due to rising demand for protective coatings across industries like construction, automotive, and manufacturing. These coatings safeguard surfaces against corrosion, moisture, and environmental damage, boosting the longevity of materials. As technology advances and sustainability gains importance, the sealing coatings market is poised for further expansion, offering a variety of solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries. Hence, all these factors contribute to sealing coatings market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Resin Type:
Acrylic
Silicone
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Others
Substrate:
Metal
Concrete & Masonry
Wood
Plastic
Others
End-Use Industry:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Industrial
Marine
Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Application:
Roofing
Flooring
Walls & Ceilings
Windows & Doors
Tank Linings
Others
Technology:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Radiation-cured
Powder-based
Others
Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Distributor Sales
Online Sales
Price Range:
Economy
Mid-Range
Premium
Functionality:
Waterproofing
Corrosion Resistance
Thermal Resistance
Chemical Resistance
Others
Curing Type:
Air Cure
Heat Cure
Moisture Cure
Others
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
3M Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Hempel A/S
Jotun Group
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
RPM International Inc.
Sherwin-Williams Company
Sika AG
Tikkurila Oyj
Wacker Chemie AG
