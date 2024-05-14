(MENAFN) Recent comments by Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of United States Special Operations Command, have inadvertently raised speculation regarding the presence of British commandos in Ukraine, according to reports from the Associated Press. In an interview discussing lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine, Gen. Fenton initially highlighted the role of United Kingdom special operations partners in testing new approaches on the ground. Specifically, he referenced British special forces drawing upon the expertise of RAF pilots for guidance on drone operations and navigation in the Black Sea.



However, the original version of the article, published on Sunday, has since been amended to remove any mention of British military involvement in the Ukraine conflict. This modification has stirred controversy, as it appears to confirm suspicions long voiced by the Russian military regarding the alleged presence of British personnel aiding Ukrainian operations.



Accusations from the Russian Defense Ministry have previously pointed towards British specialists assisting Kiev in planning and executing military actions, including a naval drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in late October 2022. Additionally, earlier this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged British and French planners providing assistance to Ukraine in launching strikes with medium-range missiles supplied by their respective countries.



The removal of Gen. Fenton's comments from the Associated Press article adds to the ongoing debate surrounding foreign involvement in the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. As speculation mounts regarding the extent of British military support to Ukraine, questions arise regarding the broader implications for regional security and diplomatic relations in Eastern Europe.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108210814