Celesti Bairagey Savours Punjabi Cuisine, Lassi While Shooting For 'Amber Girls School'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Celesti Bairagey, who is best known for her work in the show 'Rajjo' has opened up on her OTT show 'Amber Girls School' and shared how she had a great time enjoying Punjabi cuisine.

The project was shot in Patiala and Chandigarh.

Celesti, who plays Ojas in the show, said: "It was a very hectic and packed schedule of 45 days. There was a flood in Patiala when we were shooting there. Most of the scenes were shot in Mahendra College, Patiala."

"People of Patiala were so kind and helpful. I had a great time enjoying Punjabi cuisine and a lot of lassi," shared Celesti.

The young diva shared that her role in 'Amber Girls School' is very different from what she has played before.

"It was a challenging and fun role to play. Ojas is a 15-year-old Punjabi girl from Chandigarh. I got the opportunity to learn to speak Punjabi and also to get back to my school days," she added.

The show also stars Adrija Sinha, Kajol Chugh, Ishika Gagneja and others. It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.