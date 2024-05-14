Former-economy mister imprisoned for 24 years over killing wife

(MENAFN) In a harrowing case that shocked Kazakhstan, former cabinet minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev has been handed a 24-year prison sentence for the brutal murder of his wife, Saltanat Nukenova. The verdict was delivered by a court in Kazakhstan on Monday, marking the culmination of a tragic saga that unfolded in early November last year.



The incident occurred at a restaurant in the capital city of Astana, where Bishimbayev and Nukenova had reportedly met to discuss their marital issues. However, what started as a meeting to resolve conflicts took a horrific turn when Bishimbayev, allegedly intoxicated, violently attacked and killed his wife.



Throughout the trial, evidence presented in court painted a grim picture of the couple's relationship. Nukenova had reportedly attempted to leave her husband on multiple occasions, citing instances of physical abuse. CCTV footage, a crucial piece of evidence, revealed the chilling moments leading up to Nukenova's death. The footage captured Bishimbayev repeatedly assaulting his wife, dragging her by her hair, and subjecting her to further humiliation and violence.



The graphic nature of the evidence, including videos found on Bishimbayev's phone depicting the abuse, left a profound impact on the jury, with some members reportedly moved to tears. Despite Bishimbayev's claims of innocence and attempts to downplay his actions, the court found him guilty of torture and murder.



During the trial, Bishimbayev admitted to physically assaulting his wife but maintained that he had not planned her murder and suggested that some of her injuries were self-inflicted. However, the court ultimately rejected his defense, handing down a severe sentence in response to the heinous crime committed.

