Arish Airport Welcomes Second Aid Plane With Tents For Gaza

The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade has reported the arrival of a second aid plane at Arish Airport, loaded with 1,530 tents. This shipment increases the total number of tents sent to the Gaza Strip to 3,060.

In the upcoming week, two additional planes are scheduled to arrive, carrying 1,940 tents. These efforts are part of an airlift's first phase, aiming to provide 5,000 tents to accommodate approximately 80,000 individuals.

Ali Moselhi, the Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade and the Chairperson of the General Committee for Foreign Aid, reiterated Egypt's pledge to assist the Palestinian people. He confirmed that these efforts align with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives and noted that Egypt has contributed around 80% of Gaza's total aid.

Ahmed Fathi, the Vice Chairperson of the General Committee for Foreign Aid, outlined the partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for aid distribution. He mentioned that the committee has thus far delivered 615 tons of aid, comprising blankets, mattresses, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits to support 30,000 families.

Following six prior convoys that transported 300 tonnes of aid through 106 trucks, the General Committee for Foreign Aid is organizing an eighth convoy. This underscores Egypt's sustained dedication to providing relief to Gaza's residents.