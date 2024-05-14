Saudi Venture Capital Invests $30M In A Private Equity Fund By General Atlantic

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
Riyadh – Asdaf News:
Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced an investment of $30M in a private equity fund managed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor. General Atlantic pioneered the growth equity asset class more than four decades ago and has approximately $84 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of March 31, 2024.
The fund will focus on investing in high-growth, tech-enabled companies across five core sectors: Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Technology.
Tags#General Atlantic #Saudi Venture Capital #SVC
