Saudi Venture Capital Invests $30M In A Private Equity Fund By General Atlantic

Riyadh

Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced an investment of $30M in a private equity fund managed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor. General Atlantic pioneered the growth equity asset class more than four decades ago and has approximately $84 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of March 31, 2024.

The fund will focus on investing in high-growth, tech-enabled companies across five core sectors: Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Technology.

