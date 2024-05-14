SOCAR Explores Future Cooperation Opportunities With Uzbekneftgaz

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

Cooperation in the renewable energy sector between Azerbaijanand Uzbekistan was discussed.

Azernews reports, citing the post shared byRovshan Najaf, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan(SOCAR), on his official "X" account.

“At the 26th 'Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2024'international exhibition and conference, we had a productivemeeting with Baxodirjon Sidiqov, Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz. Wediscussed the successful development of our cooperative relationsand explored current and prospective opportunities in humancapital, renewable energy, decarbonisation, innovation, anddigitalization. We also exchanged views on various issues of mutualinterest,” R. Najaf noted.

It should be noted that Uzbekneftgaz is the national oil and gascompany of Uzbekistan, responsible for the exploration, production,refining, and distribution of oil and gas resources within thecountry. It plays a crucial role in Uzbekistan's energy sector,contributing to the nation's economic development and energysecurity.