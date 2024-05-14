Poll shows working Christians more doubtful of AI

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the American Bible Society has uncovered intriguing insights into the attitudes of practicing Christians and scripture-engaged believers in the United States towards the rapidly advancing realm of artificial intelligence (AI). The survey, featured in the second chapter of the organization's annual 'State of the Bible' report, delves into respondents' perceptions of AI and its implications for their faith.



Based on 2,506 online interviews with American adults spanning all states, the study revealed a prevalent sense of uncertainty regarding AI's impact, with a majority of respondents expressing skepticism about its potential to promote spiritual health and aid in moral reasoning. Notably, this skepticism was even more pronounced among practicing Christians and scripture-engaged believers compared to the general public.



The findings highlight a nuanced relationship between faith and technology, with John Farquhar Plake, Chief Program Officer and State of the Bible Editor-in-Chief at the American Bible Society, remarking on the substantial uncertainty observed, particularly at the intersection of faith and AI. Despite varying levels of engagement with scripture, respondents across the board exhibited apprehension about the future implications of AI, with concerns ranging from its potential impact on unemployment to broader existential questions about its compatibility with religious values.



The survey underscores the complex interplay between religious convictions and technological advancements, shedding light on the divergent perspectives within faith communities regarding AI's role in society. As discussions surrounding AI continue to evolve, the survey offers valuable insights into the multifaceted dynamics shaping public perceptions and attitudes towards emerging technologies, particularly among individuals navigating the intersection of faith and innovation.

