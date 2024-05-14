Ambassador Firat Sunel Accepted Patronship Of Indo Turkey Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum, a collaborative initiative between the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Embassy of Turkey, marked a significant milestone with the acceptance of His Excellency Firat Sunel, the esteemed Ambassador of Turkey to India, as its Patron.



The formal presentation of the Patronship was conducted by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, underscoring the forum's commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations between India and Turkey through cultural exchange.



Expressing his gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him, Ambassador Firat Sunel remarked, "I am thankful to Dr. Marwah for this gesture, and we will work together towards achieving greater goals through the mediums of art and culture." With this position Ambassador Sunel is poised to play a pivotal role in steering the forum towards its objectives of enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.



Ambassador Firat Sunel brings with him a wealth of diplomatic experience, having served in various capacities in diplomatic missions across the globe. His distinguished career includes roles such as Consul General of Turkey in Desseldorf, Founding Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Asmara and Eritrea, and Director General for Legal Affairs and Primary Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His appointment as Ambassador to India in May 2021 further underscores his commitment to strengthening the ties between Turkey and India.



Beyond his diplomatic endeavours, Ambassador Sunel is also a published author, with three books to his name, one of which has been adapted into a television series. His academic credentials include a degree in law from Istanbul University and an LLM from Bochum Ruhr University in Germany.



Ambassador Firat Sunel as the Patron of the Indo Turkey Cultural Forum signifies a deeper commitment to leveraging the power of cultural diplomacy to foster enduring bonds of friendship and collaboration between India and Turkey.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143