(MENAFN) A prominent German lawmaker, Rolf Mutzenich, has voiced strong opposition to the notion of implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, cautioning that such a move could escalate tensions and draw Germany into direct military involvement. Mutzenich, who chairs the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, emphasized the need for caution, asserting that any intervention in Ukrainian airspace by the Bundeswehr would necessitate approval from the Bundestag.



The remarks from Mutzenich come in response to proposals by some German MPs, both from the opposition and the ruling coalition, advocating for the use of NATO air defenses stationed in Poland and Romania to target Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. While acknowledging the need to support Ukraine militarily, Mutzenich cautioned against the potential risks associated with deploying NATO air defenses, describing it as "playing with fire."



The debate over the imposition of a no-fly zone in Ukraine underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, with Moscow expressing vehement opposition to NATO's expansion towards its borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a key factor in the ongoing conflict, while peace negotiations have faltered over Kiev's neutrality stance. As tensions continue to simmer, Mutzenich's stance highlights Germany's cautious approach to involvement in the escalating crisis in Eastern Europe.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108210615