Swedish Premier claims NATO`s newest associate possibly to host American nukes

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden has suggested the possibility of allowing the United States to station nuclear weapons on Swedish territory in the event of the country being drawn into a military conflict. In an interview with Sveriges Radio, Kristersson highlighted Sweden's commitment to not hosting permanent foreign troops or nuclear weapons during peacetime, as outlined in proposals submitted to parliament since the nation's accession to NATO.



However, Kristersson clarified that such restrictions would be reconsidered in the event of Sweden becoming involved in an active military conflict. He emphasized the importance of a nuclear deterrent in democratic states while Russia maintains its own nuclear arsenal, underscoring that Sweden would retain control over which foreign weapons, if any, are stationed on its territory.



The prime minister's remarks precede an upcoming parliamentary vote on a Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States, which would grant Washington access to Swedish military bases. Unlike neighboring Finland and Norway, Sweden lacks explicit legislation prohibiting the acceptance of nuclear arms, though it adheres to a longstanding policy against hosting such weapons during times of peace.



Critics have called for a reassessment of Sweden's stance, warning that the absence of a complete ban on nuclear weapons could pose challenges in critical situations, particularly in light of the country's NATO membership. Currently, the United States maintains nuclear weapons in five other NATO nations as part of the bloc's nuclear sharing program, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Turkey.



Kristersson's comments reflect the complex considerations facing Sweden as it navigates its role within NATO and weighs the implications of potential military cooperation with the United States. The debate over hosting nuclear weapons underscores broader discussions on national security policy and the balance between deterrence and disarmament in an evolving global security landscape.

