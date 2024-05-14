Belgian government plans on negotiating with prostitutes who decline sex

(MENAFN) A recently passed labor law in Belgium pertaining to sex workers has stirred controversy, as it grants pimps the authority to demand government mediation if a prostitute refuses sex with clients too frequently. Critics argue that this provision will only serve to reinforce the power dynamics within the sex industry, while supporters maintain that it provides much-needed legal protections for sex workers.



The law, approved earlier this month, introduces the possibility for sex workers to obtain employment contracts from their pimps. These contracts classify prostitutes as hospitality employees, granting them access to benefits such as health insurance, pensions, unemployment benefits, holidays, and maternity leave. However, if a prostitute refuses or stops sex more than ten times over six months, their pimp can initiate a labor dispute with the involvement of a government mediator.



Belgium decriminalized sex work in 2022, allowing prostitutes to operate as freelancers. Nonetheless, employing a sex worker under contract remained illegal, resulting in a legal gray area for agreements between pimps and prostitutes. The new law seeks to address this gap by providing a framework for formalized employment contracts in the sex industry.



While the Union of Sex Workers in Belgium (UTSOPI) has welcomed the law as a step forward in ending legal discrimination against sex workers, critics like anti-exploitation activist Andrea Heinz have raised concerns. Heinz argues that the law effectively legitimizes pimps as "managers," thereby consolidating their control over sex workers with the state's backing.



The passage of the law has sparked debates about the regulation of the sex industry and the balance between protecting sex workers' rights and preventing exploitation. As Belgium moves forward with implementing these new regulations, the broader implications for the rights and well-being of sex workers remain subject to scrutiny and debate.

