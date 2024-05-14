When Conversations and Creativity Collide: SA Podcast & Music Festival to Unleash Media Powerhouses

(MENAFN- Angelfish PR) Get ready for an electrifying celebration at the SA Podcast & Music Festival, where industry titans in podcasting and music are set to converge under one dynamic roof. Hosted during South Africa's vibrant Youth Month on June 14th and 15th, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for aspiring and established podcasters alike.



The festival lineup reads like a who's who of South Africa's podcasting scene, featuring luminaries such as podcast pioneer Gareth Cliff, the insightful Penuel The Black Pen, Ursula Mariani of The Conversation Capital, Jon Savage, the founder of podcasting hub AMPD studio, and the inspirational DJ Sbu from Hustlers Corner. These seasoned professionals bring years of expertise and innovation to the forefront, ready to share insights and pave the way for the next generation of content creators.



Gareth Cliff, celebrating a decade in podcasting and embarking on new ventures within the podcasting realm, is set to deliver a keynote talk that promises to be both enlightening and inspiring.



Festival Director Nicolas Regisford emphasizes the festival's mission: to create a nurturing environment that fosters learning, creativity, and purpose. "Our goal is to unite industry leaders, professionals, brands, and enthusiasts to forge partnerships, exchange knowledge, and reignite their passion for purpose-driven content creation," says Regisford.



Attendees can look forward to a weekend brimming with captivating live podcast recordings, thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops, and electrifying musical performances. It's a unique opportunity to engage directly with favorite podcasters, delve into trending topics, and discover emerging voices shaping the podcasting and music landscape.



The SA Podcast & Music Festival will take place at The Red Roman Shed at Emperors Palace, offering a premium setting for this groundbreaking event. For more information and to join this celebration of media prowess, visit podcastandmusicfest.co.za.





