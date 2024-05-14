Neha Kakkar Describes 'Sonchadi' As An Enduring Love Story 'Woven Into Essence Of Nature'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has opened up on her latest song 'Sonchadi' sharing how the track ignites a sense of harmony, urging listeners to embrace their role in preserving and safeguarding the planet for future generations.

The song which is presented by Coke Studio Bharat, is a reimagining of the Kumaon folk tale of Rajula and Malushahi. This folk tale from the Uttarakhand region tells a timeless love story.

Speaking about the song, Neha said:“I'm thrilled to introduce 'Sonchadi' to our audience. This track is our heartfelt interpretation of the timeless tale of Rajula Malushahi, resonating with the enduring love story woven into the essence of nature.”

“Through this song, our intention is to ignite a sense of harmony with the world around us, urging listeners to embrace their role in preserving and safeguarding our planet for future generations,” she added.

The audiences are transported into the lush landscapes of Uttarakhand, the heart of nature, where love and the environment intertwine. The centuries-old epic of Rajula Malushahi, cherished in Kumaon's folklore, tells the story of Rajula, whose beauty is said to rival the sun, and Malushahi, the young monarch of the Katyuri Kingdom.

The song is composed by digV, and sung by Neha, digV and Kamala Devi. The creative producer is Ankur Tewari, and the lyrics are by Lavraj.