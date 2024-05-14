(MENAFN) In a bid to address the pressing need for improved welfare for Russian military personnel involved in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, proposed Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has outlined his priorities for reform. Belousov's appointment, proposed by President Vladimir Putin and announced by Russia's upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, signals a significant reshuffle in the country's defense leadership, with outgoing Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu assuming the role of secretary of the Russian Security Council.



Commenting on the cabinet reshuffle, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hinted at Belousov's potential to tackle financial challenges within the military. During his confirmation hearing before the Federation Council, Belousov highlighted the need to enhance the welfare of servicemen engaged in the Ukraine campaign, stressing that while the level of pay has seen an increase to at least 200,000 rubles (USD2,200), further improvements are necessary.



Belousov underscored various aspects requiring attention, including designated allowances for residential property purchases, payouts for civilian personnel within the military, and access to medical services. He expressed concern over the treatment of veterans returning from the Ukraine conflict, noting instances where they are redirected from civilian medical facilities to overcrowded hospitals.



Additionally, Belousov addressed bureaucratic hurdles faced by military personnel in accessing their benefits, advocating for streamlined processes through electronic systems. His remarks reflect a commitment to enhancing the overall welfare and support infrastructure for military personnel, acknowledging the importance of addressing their needs comprehensively amidst the challenges posed by the Ukraine conflict.



As Belousov prepares to assume the role of defense minister, his proposed agenda signals a focus on ensuring the well-being and efficacy of Russia's armed forces in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics and operational demands.



