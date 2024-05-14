Delhi's Tihar Jail Receives Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday received a bomb threat via email, which turned out to be a hoax.

Jail authorities conducted checks on the premises but no suspicious object was found.

A senior prison official said that they received an email regarding the threat after which Delhi Police were informed.

"Thorough checks were conducted by bomb disposal squads and police teams, and nothing was found," said the official.

Earlier in the day, four hospitals in the National Capital got bomb threats, just two days after over eight health centres were searched by police and bomb disposal squads following a hoax email regarding the presence of explosives on their premises.

Calls to the fire department were received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 10:45 A.M., from Shri Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10:55 a.m., from Hedgewar Hospital in Farsh Bazaar at 11:01 a.m. and from GTB Hospital at 11.12 a.m.

Few days before over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response.

On Sunday, bomb threat emails were sent to 21 addresses, prompting hospitals to notify the police, who along with bomb disposal squads conducted extensive searches on each premises, yet no evidence of any explosives was discovered.