Seven Rescued From After Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Office In Delhi (Lead)

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Seven people, including two women, were rescued after a fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said a call regarding the blaze at the CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2.25 p.m.

"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," he said, adding that at 4 p.m. a message was received from the spot that seven persons (5 men and 2 women) were rescued safely by DFS personnel from the third floor.