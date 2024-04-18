"Wedding Diaries by Hilton: A Grand Success Unveiling the Ultimate Wedding Experience!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 15th April: The wedding industry witnessed a remarkable event as Wedding Diaries by Hilton Mumbai International Airport garnered widespread acclaim and attention across social media platforms. This unique event, meticulously curated to offer guests a glimpse into the grandeur of Indian weddings, received accolades from influential personalities and entrepreneurs alike.



Rajveer Singh, a distinguished ace journalist and renowned food influencer, graced the occasion with his presence and engaged in vibrant conversations with some of the esteemed guests, entrepreneurs such as Harmeet Singh Gupta, Vasant Bhandari, and Vibha Narshana, alongside prominent influencers including Irfan Shaukat, Chef Juliano Rodrigues, Tasneem Shaikh, Priyanka Ajgaonkar, Ekta Gupta, and Munawar Karbelkar, added to the event's allure.



Rajveer's conversations with the Hilton Mumbai International Airport team, including General Manager Deepak Kumar, Commercial Director Girish Divekar, Assistance Director-Conference & Events Satyakam Gulati, Executive Chef Altamsh Patel, Food and Beverage Manager Giles Pereira, and Marketing and Communications Manager Yukti Chauhan, highlighted the genuine enthusiasm and dedication behind the Wedding Diaries experience.



Guests at Wedding Diaries were treated to an unforgettable experience, from the warm hospitality of Hilton to the delectable multi-cuisine buffet, complemented by an open bar and live music. The meticulous arrangements, including comfortable seating and picturesque venues, ensured that every moment was captured in perfection.



The event's highlights included elaborate venue setups, ranging from lavish ballroom reception stages to intricate poolside Vidhi Mandap arrangements. Additionally, the 40+ live multi-cuisine food counters and open bar added to the festivities, creating an ambiance of celebration and joy.



Vibha Narshana, in conversation, praised the curated area by MITIKKA, a lifestyle brand known for its sustainability-focused products, including table linen and gift items, perfectly suited for weddings and celebrations.



Set amidst the opulent ambience of Hilton Mumbai International Airport, reminiscent of a 19th-century summer castle, the event captivated guests with its Austrian crystal chandeliers and luxurious décor. With a total of 171 guest rooms and suites, the hotel provided an upscale, boutique experience for attendees.



The culinary offerings at Wedding Diaries were a visual delight, providing guests with a true taste of the grand wedding experience.



