Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Labour Day commemorates the efforts and sacrifices of workers and labour groups. The day is also known as May Day or International Workers' Day.

"Work joyfully and peacefully, knowing that right thoughts and right efforts inevitably bring about right results." - James Allen

'All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence' – Martin Luther King Jr

"Rest when you're weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, and your spirit. Then get back to work.” - Ralph Marston

“It is labour indeed that puts the difference on everything.” - John Locke

“The power of the working class is the hope of the nation”. - Van Jones

"The greatest asset of a company is its people." - Jorge Paulo Lemann

“Genius begins great works. Labour alone finishes them.” - Joseph Joubert

“Without labour, nothing prospers.” - Sophocles

“Work is not just about making a living; it is about making a life.” - Denis Waitley

“It is only through labour and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.” - Theodore Roosevelt