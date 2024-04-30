               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Labour Day 2024: 9 Popular Quotes To Share On Social Media


4/30/2024 11:00:10 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Labour Day commemorates the efforts and sacrifices of workers and labour groups. The day is also known as May Day or International Workers' Day.

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

"Work joyfully and peacefully, knowing that right thoughts and right efforts inevitably bring about right results." - James Allen



'All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence' – Martin Luther King Jr



"Rest when you're weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, and your spirit. Then get back to work.” - Ralph Marston

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“It is labour indeed that puts the difference on everything.” - John Locke

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“The power of the working class is the hope of the nation”. - Van Jones

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

"The greatest asset of a company is its people." - Jorge Paulo Lemann

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“Genius begins great works. Labour alone finishes them.” - Joseph Joubert

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“Without labour, nothing prospers.” - Sophocles

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“Work is not just about making a living; it is about making a life.” - Denis Waitley

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“It is only through labour and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.” - Theodore Roosevelt

MENAFN30042024007385015968ID1108159524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search