US, UK Coalition Launches Fresh Airstrike On Yemen's Port City

Sanaa, May 1 (IANS) The US-British coalition in the Red Sea launched a fresh airstrike on Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah, media reported.

The strike targeted the port of Ras Issa in the northwestern district of al-Salif, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said on Tuesday without providing additional details.

Residents described the explosion as powerful, saying the strike hit a Houthi position, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition has yet to comment on the alleged strike.

Since last November, the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have initiated the launch of anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli-affiliated vessels passing through the Red Sea, to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

They said their attacks would not stop unless Israel stops its military operation in Gaza.

In January, the US and Britain launched a military operation by carrying out airstrikes on Houthi military sites.

In response, the Houthis escalated their attacks on commercial and military vessels from the US and Britain in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.