On This Day: Key Events In History On May 1 From Bombay State Split To Death Of Renowned Indian Economist, And More

A lot of historical events associated with India are linked to May 1st. From the victory of the Golden Lotus award to the split of Bombay state into what we see as Gujarat and Maharashtra, significant events occurred in the past on May 1st. Take a look at key events that took place in India and across the world on May 1st

Bombay State split to form Maharashtra and Gujarat

Bombay State was divided into two separate states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, based on the languages spoken by the public in the two regions. Bombay State Split into Maharashtra and Gujarat was held on May 1, 1960. This reorganization was a significant event in Indian history, as it was one of the first linguistic-based reorganizations of states in the country, aimed at creating states based on the predominant language spoken in the region. This day is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day

7th National Film Award to Apur Sansar

Apur Sansar is a part of Apu Trilogy, which is a timeless masterpiece of the Bengali film industry. Apur Sansar has been directed by the legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray. It is the third and final installment in Ray's renowned \"Apu Trilogy,\" preceded by \"Pather Panchali\" (1955) and \"Aparajito\" (1956). The film was released in 1959. Apur Sansar won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali on May 1, 1959.

Birth of Bollywood actor Balraj Sahani

Balraj Sahni is an Indian film actor and writer who earned success with his performances in Hindi cinema. He gave some of the best movies during the 1950s and 1960s. The legendary film actor was born on

May 1, 1913, in Rawalpindi, British India (now in Pakistan), and passed away on April 13, 1973

Death of economist Ashok Mitra

Death of Indian economist and politician Ashok Mitra at the age of 90. Mitra was the

Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India from 1970 to 1972

Bavarian Illuminati secret society formation

The secret society is aimed at propagating the idea of enlightenment ideals and opposing religious influence over public life. The Bavarian Illuminati secret society was founded on May 1, 1776 by Adam Weishaupt in Germany.

