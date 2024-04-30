(MENAFN- Baystreet) 2024 Set To Be a Rebound Year For South American Lithium Projects

Avoid Teladoc, Roku, and Mobileye

Markets reward investors who buy companies that grow. To avoid losses, they do not buy broken or overvalued companies.

Last week, Teladoc (TDOC), a provider of virtual health care, posted a 49-cent per share loss. Revenue increased by only 2.7% Y/Y to $646.13 million. In Q2, the firm will lose between 35 cents and 45 cents a share. When membership is growing with solid figures while revenue fails to increase meaningfully, it indicates that Teladoc is a broken business. It is unlikely to recover from overpaying for the merger with Livongo at $18.5 billion.

Roku (ROKU) slumped by 10% to close at $56.35 after posting Q1/2024 results. It lost $0.35 a share, even as revenue rose by 19.0% Y/Y to $882 million. Furthermore, the 1.6 million Q/Q increase in streaming households, to 81.6 million, did not result in profitability for the quarter. Streaming hours increased by 5.7 billion Y/Y to 30.8 billion.

Roku has over $2 billion in cash and free cash flow growth. Expect the stock to move nowhere at best.

Mobileye (MBLY), which Intel (INTC) spun off in an IPO, posted weak Q1 results. A slowdown in EV adoption is a headwind for the firm. The firm reported only $160 million in annual operating income ($40 million in Q1), compared to its $23.5 billion market cap. While the $1.2 billion in cash limits the downside, MBLY stock is not a buy at this price.









