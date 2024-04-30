Six Killed, One Injured In West Afghanistan Mosque Shooting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, May 1 (NNN-ANA) – Six people were shot dead and another was injured, following an attack at a mosque, by gunmen in west Afghanistan's Herat province, on Monday evening, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani said, Tuesday.

The deadly incident happened, after a shooter opened fire on worshippers offering evening prayers, in the Shahrak area, Gozara district of the province, Qani posted on his X account.

All the victims were civilians, Qani added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-ANA

