'Yes' To More State Pension In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The popular initiative "Better living in retirement”, which calls for a 13th state pension payment, was accepted by Swiss voters on March 3. The extra payout will boost pensions by 8.3%, costing about CH4.1 billion ($4.64 billion) when it is introduced in 2026. Opponents of the increase argued that it would work out too expensive.



Deutsch de Historischer Erfolg einer Initiative für Sozialausbau in der Schweiz Read more: Historischer Erfolg einer Initiative für Sozialausbau in der Schweiz

Français fr À Berne, les réactions au ((oui)) à une 13e rente AVS Read more: À Berne, les réactions au ((oui)) à une 13e rente AVS

Italiano it “Sì” all'aumento delle rendite di vecchiaia svizzere Read more:“Sì” all'aumento delle rendite di vecchiaia svizzere

Español es “Sí” a una paga anual más para la pensión en Suiza Read more:“Sí” a una paga anual más para la pensión en Suiza

Português pt O 'sim' para o 13° para os aposentados da Suíça Read more: O 'sim' para o 13° para os aposentados da Suíça

日本語 ja スイス 年金拡充イニシアチブの歴史的勝利 Read more: スイス 年金拡充イニシアチブの歴史的勝利

中文 zh 瑞士投票:增发第13个月养老金 Read more: 瑞士投票:增发第13个月养老金 Русский ru ((Да)) увеличению государственной пенсии в Швейцарии Read more: ((Да)) увеличению государственной пенсии в Швейцарии

This content was published on March 3, 2024 - 18:25

