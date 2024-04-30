'Yes' To More State Pension In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The popular initiative "Better living in retirement”, which calls for a 13th state pension payment, was accepted by Swiss voters on March 3. The extra payout will boost pensions by 8.3%, costing about CH4.1 billion ($4.64 billion) when it is introduced in 2026. Opponents of the increase argued that it would work out too expensive.
This content was published on March 3, 2024 - 18:25 1 minute Julie Hunt , Dorian Burkhalter , Benjamin von Wyl
