Experience an All-Inclusive Family Fun at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: In search of the perfect family staycation? Look no further! Danat Jebel Dhanna invites you to indulge in an unforgettable family retreat with their All-Inclusive Package with an array of exciting perks and inclusions designed to cater to every member of the family to ensure a hassle-free and memorable stay.



Embark on an ultimate family retreat with the All-Inclusive Package, designed to elevate every moment of your getaway. Delight with delectable buffet breakfasts, and sumptuous lunch and dinner spreads, complemented by unlimited selected house beverages to keep you refreshed throughout your stay. Moreover, enjoy the added perk of two children below 6 staying and dining for free, while those aged 6 to 12 can relish on sumptuous flavors for just AED 35, per meal.



But wait, there's more! Delight in an exclusive 20% discount on charges for both F&B and massage treatments, further enhancing your experience. Take advantage of flexible check-in and check-out options (subject to availability), allowing you to maximize your time for relaxation and enjoyment. Rates start from AED 899, with additional charges applicable and this enticing offer is valid until the 31st of May.



MENAFN30042024003390011655ID1108155690