Two Held For Beating Stray Dog To Death, PETA Wants Sec 429 To Be Added Against Them

(MENAFN- IANS) Mathura, May 1 (IANS) Two men have been arrested for allegedly beating a stray dog to death in Govardhan Chowk, Radhapuram, Mathura, a non-profit organisation said.

The FIR had been registered under Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against unknown persons and the accused were later identified through CCTV footage.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is now calling on the police to add Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, to the charge to ensure that the perpetrators of this horrific crime are punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Section 429 of the IPC is a stringent provision that makes the maiming or killing of any animal a cognisable offence and provides for a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both.

"Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. It is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one for everyone's safety," said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu.

"The fear and suffering that this dog endured before succumbing to this abuse would have been unbearable. We strongly urge the Mathura police to now add Section 429 of the IPC to ensure that a strong case is made against the perpetrators."

PETA has also recommended that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates deep psychological disturbance.

Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans.

A study published in Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal found that "those who engage in animal cruelty were three times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse".