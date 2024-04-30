Belarusian Prime Minister Visits MAZ Truck Factory In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, welcomed Roman Golovchenko, the Belarusian Prime Minister, on his inaugural official visit to Egypt, leading a distinguished delegation.

The Belarusian team initiated their tour with a thorough inspection of the International Company for Industries and Projects, the representative of MAZ company in Egypt. The visit was graced by the presence of officials from the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade, alongside a suite of government dignitaries. Additionally, the head of MAZ, accompanied by a cadre of business leaders from diverse economic sectors, attended, with Sergei Terentiev, the Belarusian Ambassador to Cairo, also present.

Minister Samir expressed that the visit's objective was to appraise the caliber of services rendered to clients, highlighting the company's commitment to after-sales and maintenance services across Egypt's governorates. The company also extends its services to various governmental bodies, including the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, as well as the General Authority for Roads, Bridges, and Land Transport.

Samir underscored the company's ambition to boost the local production of MAZ trucks in Egypt beyond 30% in the forthcoming years.

He also emphasized the Ministry's dedication to bolstering support for enterprises within the Egyptian market, thereby streamlining investment processes and delivering superior services that align with consumer expectations.

The Belarusian company boasts an annual production of approximately 30,000 units, with a market reach spanning 50 countries globally. Its product portfolio is diverse, featuring dump trucks, truck bodies, freight vehicles, timber haulers, electric buses, among others.