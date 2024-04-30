Swiss Electricity Supply Outlook Positive Despite Uncertainties

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Thanks to well-filled gas stores in Europe and increased availability of French nuclear power, the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (ELCOM) is optimistic about the coming winter.



This content was published on April 30, 2024 - 14:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

However, uncertainties remain around the global gas market, as well as imports, so ELCOM cannot fully guarantee the security of Switzerland's electricity supply, it announced on Tuesday.

The regulatory authority added that measures such as maintaining a winter reserve remained necessary and that reserve capacities of 700 to 1,400 megawatts were also advisable with a view to medium-term security of supply until 2035.



In principle, however, the starting position for domestic electricity supply for the coming winter is better than the last two years, the report continued. Last winter, a secure supply was guaranteed due to mild temperatures and high electricity production both in Switzerland and abroad. According to ELCOM, Switzerland was even a net exporter due to its high hydro and nuclear power production.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kp



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Swiss justice minister hopes EU reform will reduce irregular migration

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 The European Union's (EU) New Pact on Migration and Asylum aims to curb irregular migration within Schengen, Justice Minister Beat Jans said on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss justice minister hopes EU reform will reduce irregular migration More Swiss initiative wants cannabis to be enshrined in the constitution

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 A people's initiative launched on Tuesday has called for the legalisation of commercially growing and selling cannabis.

Read more: Swiss initiative wants cannabis to be enshrined in the constitution More Swiss parliamentary committee favours partial funding of UNRWA

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 A parliamentary committee has called for partially resuming support for UNRWA – but has imposed conditions.

Read more: Swiss parliamentary committee favours partial funding of UNRWA More Finance minister wants Swiss banks to hold more equity

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has repeated calls for banks and their holdings in subsidiaries abroad to hold more equity.

Read more: Finance minister wants Swiss banks to hold more equity More Telecoms sector kept Swiss competitions regulator busy in 2023

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 Last year, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) conducted 27 investigations and initiated 17 preliminary investigations.

Read more: Telecoms sector kept Swiss competitions regulator busy in 2023 More SWISS reports higher revenue but dip in profits

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 Although Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) achieved higher revenue at the start of the year, it suffered a dip in profits.

Read more: SWISS reports higher revenue but dip in profits More 40,000 signatures against animal testing in Switzerland

This content was published on Apr 29, 2024 Switzerland should do away with“restrictive” animal testing and should become a model for innovative, effective, and pain-free scientific research.

Read more: 40,000 signatures against animal testing in Switzerland More More than 45,000 signatures in favour of federal funding for UNRWA

This content was published on Apr 29, 2024 The Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives (FAC) is expected to decide on the funding of the UNRWA at the beginning of the week.

Read more: More than 45,000 signatures in favour of federal funding for UNRWA More Number of Swiss prisoners rises 7% in one year

This content was published on Apr 29, 2024 At the end of January 2024, 6,881 men and women were behind bars in Switzerland. Almost 95% of all places were occupied, the highest number since 2014.

Read more: Number of Swiss prisoners rises 7% in one year More Cases of psychological abuse of children increase in Switzerland

This content was published on Apr 29, 2024 The number of cases of child abuse recorded in Swiss paediatric clinics rose to 2,097 in 2023, an all-time high, which is mainly due to improved recording.

Read more: Cases of psychological abuse of children increase in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .