QRCS Launches Water Project In Yemen Worth Over $1 Million

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched a development project in the water sector in Yemen, which includes drilling 17 artesian wells and constructing four water tanks for the benefit of 45,800 people in the governorates of Ibb, Taiz, Lahij, and Abyan, at a total cost of one $1,119,287, amounting to more than QR 4 million.

The project aims to provide safe and clean water to residential communities in deprived areas with great need by taking advantage of underground water resources.

The implementation plan includes drilling, deepening, and covering artesian wells and building control rooms, in addition to constructing water collection tanks and providing pumping systems powered by solar energy to mitigate the environmental impact resulting from the use of fuel.

The launch of this project coincides with the completion of the rehabilitation and operation of 50 water projects to cover the needs of drinking water and personal use for the benefit of 23,750 people in the governorates of Ad Dali', Raymah, Taiz, and Ibb, within the "Water Projects Rehabilitation" project at $603,556. (QNA)



